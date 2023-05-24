America’s 1st Pro Video Gamer is from CNY, but Controversy Surrounds Him

Todd Rogers is a notable figure in the world of video gaming, known for his involvement in achieving high scores and holding records in various Atari 2600 games. But he's also mired with controversy and has no shortage of detractors.

Born in Brookfield, New York in 1967, Rogers first gained recognition in the '80s for his gaming achievements. One of his most renowned accomplishments was his claimed world record in the game Dragster, developed by Activision for the Atari 2600. Rogers achieved a time of 5.51 seconds, which was long debated and became the center of controversy within the gaming community. Many players questioned the legitimacy of his record due to the extreme level of precision required and the lack of evidence to support his claims.

"He's claimed more fake video game records than anyone else. He claims to have literally thousands of world records without a shred of evidence." -Karl Jobst

The controversy surrounding Rogers' Dragster record led to investigations and analyses by members of the gaming community. In 2018, the record was officially rejected by Twin Galaxies, a prominent video game record-keeping organization. They concluded that Rogers' claimed time was impossible to achieve within the game's parameters. This decision resulted in significant scrutiny and tarnished his reputation as a record holder.

It's worth noting that while Todd Rogers gained attention for his controversial record in Dragster, his gaming achievements extend beyond that specific game. However, due to the controversies surrounding his records and disputes regarding their legitimacy, his standing in the gaming community has become a subject of debate.

Despite the controversies, Todd Rogers remains a prominent figure in the history of video gaming, serving as a reminder of the importance of integrity and verification in the pursuit of video game records.

