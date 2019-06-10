Tyson Foods is voluntarily recalling 190,757 pounds of Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters .

Tyson reports that two consumers reported they found pieces of clear plastic and soft gray plastic in the product:

Even though these reports are limited, out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling 5,814 cases of product. Tyson Foods has received no reports of injuries or illnesses associated with the affected product.

The product was produced at one plant location on February 28th 2019. Each case bears the case code 0599NHL02 and the plant code P-1325 inside the USDA mark of inspection. Consumers with questions may call the Consumer Relations department on a special toll-free line at 1-888-747-7611.