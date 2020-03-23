Amazon Offering Free Kids Programming w/o Prime Subscription

If you're a parent working from home or you're simply struggling to find ways to keep children entertained while the coronavirus quarantine takes over our lives, this may be helpful. There are plenty of useful activities that we could be doing with the kiddos, but sometimes, some good old fashioned 'screen time' is the most helpful. Some children and family TV content has just become available for 'free' to Amazon subscribers, something that they previously only provided to 'Prime' subscribers.

According to TECrunch.com, Amazon is making much of its subscription based TV and movie content available for free if you are an Amazon subscriber. If you are not, simply create an account and your kids will be able to enjoy some free programming while you juggle life and work as a result of the COVID-19 quarantine.

According to the report, Amazon announced that the new free programs will be available on the Prime Video app and other multi-media platforms.