New York Pumpkin Carver In Food Network Fight For $25K On Sunday

If you’ve ever carved a Jack-o-Lantern, you know its not as easy as it looks on Instagram. After you’ve cut open the top and scooped the guts out, doing anything more than the absolute basic eyeholes and a mouth can spiral out of control and lead to some very... unique looking pumpkins.

One New York man has elevated his Jack-o-Lantern game so high, he's competing for $25,000 on Food Network's 'Outrageous Pumpkins.' This Sunday night, you can see him take on some of the best carvers in the country.

Gourd-Like Skill

New York pumpkin carver Eric Jones will compete for $25k on Food Network this Sunday. Matt Odom/Food Network loading...

New York state challenger Eric Jones from West Clarksville isn’t a stranger to spooky season on the Food Network – he was runner up in the tenth season of ‘Halloween Wars.’ According to Jones, his team lost the themed edible decoration contest by a single vote.

Get our free mobile app

Jones is a full-time artist with his company Eric Jones Studios, working not only in 3D pumpkin carving, but also in sand and snow sculpting. An avid Bills fan, Eric went viral for his Josh Allen “Josh-o-Lantern” in September of last year.

Jack O All Trades

Previous 'Outrageous Pumpkins' episodes challenged contestants to make nesting doll Jack-o-Lanterns, pumpkins depicting a fear of heights, and 3D zombies. The final episode, Gourd Games, promises to deliver another frighteningly intense test of Eric’s skills.

The final four carvers battle it out to earn the title of Outrageous Pumpkins Champion. First, Sunny Anderson challenges them to create a larger-than-life children's toy with a creepy spin. Then, the carvers must go all out with a sinister depiction of a popular playground pastime. Special guest Maneet Chauhan joins judges Paul Dever and Terri Hardin to decide which carver takes home the grand prize.

Pump'd Up

Another New Yorker was also in "Outrageous Pumpkins": Adam Bierton, who won $50,000 in season five of Food Network’s Halloween Wars and owns a restaurant in Rochester. He currently carves pumpkins professionally for the New York Botanical Garden, but was knocked out of the contest before the final round.

The ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ finale airs this Sunday at 10p on Food Network.

Weirdest Things People Have Gotten Trick-Or-Treating

List of the Top Halloween Haunts and Attractions in Upstate NY! Here's a list of some of the most popular haunted attractions in Upstate NY for the 2022 Haunting Season - now happening!