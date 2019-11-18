Almost Queen Almost Christmas Party With WOUR

Almost Queen will perform an Almost Christmas concert at the Stanley Theatre on Friday, December 13th at 8:00PM. Want to go to the show?

Tickets are on sale now and start at $27.50.

The most authentic Queen live show since the days of Queen themselves. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience.

Food by Patrick O’Connor Feast and Festivities will be available on the second floor of the south wing and multiple bars are located throughout the theatre.