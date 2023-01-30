Alice Cooper & Rob Zombie Announce U.S. Tour, with 1 New York Date

Macabre rockers Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie are hitting the road this summer for their "Freaks on Parade" tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off in Dallas on August 24th and will take them through 19 different cities, including Wantagh in downstate New York.

Zombie has been successful as both a musician and filmmaker, directing such horror titles as House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects. And Alice Cooper's résumé as the original shock rocker speaks for itself.

Central New Yorkers won't have to drive 5 hours to Wantagh to see Alice Cooper, however; he is slated to open for Def Leppard and Motley Crue for their show at the JMA Dome in Syracuse on August 5th.

Check out the full itinerary for the 2023 "Freaks on Parade" Tour below:

Aug. 24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sep. 01 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 02 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Sep. 05 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep. 06 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sep. 08 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sep. 09 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep. 10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

Sep. 12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sep. 16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

Sep. 19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sep. 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sep. 22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Sep. 23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sep. 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

