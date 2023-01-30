Alice Cooper & Rob Zombie Announce U.S. Tour, with 1 New York Date
Macabre rockers Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie are hitting the road this summer for their "Freaks on Parade" tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off in Dallas on August 24th and will take them through 19 different cities, including Wantagh in downstate New York.
Zombie has been successful as both a musician and filmmaker, directing such horror titles as House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects. And Alice Cooper's résumé as the original shock rocker speaks for itself.
Central New Yorkers won't have to drive 5 hours to Wantagh to see Alice Cooper, however; he is slated to open for Def Leppard and Motley Crue for their show at the JMA Dome in Syracuse on August 5th.
Check out the full itinerary for the 2023 "Freaks on Parade" Tour below:
- Aug. 24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sep. 01 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sep. 02 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Sep. 05 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sep. 06 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sep. 08 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sep. 09 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sep. 10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
Sep. 12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sep. 16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *
Sep. 19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sep. 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sep. 22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
Sep. 23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sep. 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre