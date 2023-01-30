Alice Cooper & Rob Zombie Announce U.S. Tour, with 1 New York Date

Alice Cooper &#038; Rob Zombie Announce U.S. Tour, with 1 New York Date

Macabre rockers Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie are hitting the road this summer for their "Freaks on Parade" tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off in Dallas on August 24th and will take them through 19 different cities, including Wantagh in downstate New York.

Zombie has been successful as both a musician and filmmaker, directing such horror titles as House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects. And Alice Cooper's résumé as the original shock rocker speaks for itself.

Central New Yorkers won't have to drive 5 hours to Wantagh to see Alice Cooper, however; he is slated to open for Def Leppard and Motley Crue for their show at the JMA Dome in Syracuse on August 5th.

Check out the full itinerary for the 2023 "Freaks on Parade" Tour below:

  • Aug. 24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
    Aug. 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    Aug. 27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    Aug. 29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    Aug. 30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
    Sep. 01 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    Sep. 02 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
    Sep. 05 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
    Sep. 06 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
    Sep. 08 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
    Sep. 09 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    Sep. 10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
    Sep. 12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
    Sep. 16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *
    Sep. 19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    Sep. 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
    Sep. 22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
    Sep. 23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
    Sep. 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

