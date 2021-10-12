ALERT: DMV Warning New Yorkers of New Text Message Scam

New Yorkers beware! There's an alert from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on a new text message scam.

There has been an increase in scammers pretending to be the DMV in an attempt to steal your personal information. "These attempts often include logos, images, and content copied from the legitimate New York State DMV website (or another New York State government site) to make their fraudulent communication appear realistic," the state DMV warned.

The latest scams come as a text message, either asking you to verify your driver's license details or to validate your COVID-19 status.

Credit - NYS DMV

Credit - NYS DMV

The examples above are not from the New York State DMV. If you receive a text asking you to validate your license, do not click any links or provide any personal information.

Scams can also come through phone calls, fake social media accounts, or websites. "We encourage you to remain vigilant and to use caution to protect your data," the DMV said. "Remember that if the message does not feel right, chances are it is not."

If you feel you have been contacted in an attempt to obtain your personal information, the New York State DMV wants to know. Include a description of the event or, if possible, a screenshot of the scam message and emailed it to dmv.sm.phishingattacks@dmv.ny.gov.

