Celebrate St Patrick's Day with green cheese infused with alcohol. Aldi is selling different varieties for the holiday, including one with Irish Whiskey.

The Happy Farms cheese is available for $3.99 until St Patrick's Day at Aldi stores.

Happy Farms Irish Cheddar with Irish Whisky

An aged cheddar with a rich full flavor

Happy Farms Irish Cheddar with Irish Beer

A rich and creamy aged cheddar with the tangy taste of Irish Beer

Happy Farms Aged Irish Cheddar

A rich and creamy aged cheddar with a tangy taste

Photo Credit - Aldi Grocery Store

I'll take one of each please.