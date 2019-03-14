Aldi Grocery Stores Have Green Alcohol Infused Cheese for St Patrick’s Day
Celebrate St Patrick's Day with green cheese infused with alcohol. Aldi is selling different varieties for the holiday, including one with Irish Whiskey.
The Happy Farms cheese is available for $3.99 until St Patrick's Day at Aldi stores.
Happy Farms Irish Cheddar with Irish Whisky
An aged cheddar with a rich full flavor
Happy Farms Irish Cheddar with Irish Beer
A rich and creamy aged cheddar with the tangy taste of Irish Beer
Happy Farms Aged Irish Cheddar
A rich and creamy aged cheddar with a tangy taste
I'll take one of each please.