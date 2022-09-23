Memorable Star from Wrestling’s ‘Attitude Era’ Coming to Utica

A pro wrestling star who was seen regularly on WWE programming in the late '90s is making an appearance in Utica next month.

AL SNOW

Al Snow -- known for the rather unusual gimmick of carrying a disembodied mannequin head to the ring -- is being promoted for an upcoming Immortal Championship Wrestling event at the Fitness Mill at 1707 Oriskany Street in Utica on October 22nd. Doors open at 6pm with showtime at 6:45.

The Fitness Mill plans on moving all their equipment to make room for a wrestling ring with audience seating.

"WHAT DOES EVERYBODY WANT?!"

Al Snow began his wrestling career in the early '80s. He had a 2-year stint in the WWE (then WWF) under the name "Leif Cassidy," before reinventing himself in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) as a slightly insane individual who would air his grievances to an inanimate mannequin head.

The bizarre trait endeared him to fans and he developed somewhat of a cult following. He returned to the WWF in 1998, bringing the new gimmick with him.

During the so-called "Attitude Era," where pro wrestling routinely pushed the envelope, Snow's catchphrase was "What does everybody want?" to which male fans would shout "HEAD!" in unison.

IMMORTAL CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING

This event will mark the Utica debut of Immortal Championship Wrestling. In addition to Al Snow, the event will feature a variety of local wrestling stars, including Bin Hamin, and the owner of 16 Stone Brewpub, Adam Stone.

Tickets for October 22nd's "Halloween Havok 3" event can be purchased here.

