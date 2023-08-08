Utica’s Nexus Center to Host Pulse-Pounding Pay-Per-View Wrestling Event

From high-flying daredevils to ground-and-pound brawlers, Immortal Championship Wrestling promises an evening of unparalleled spectacle during its inaugural pay-per-view event, airing live this Saturday, August 12th, from the Utica University Nexus Center!

THIS IS IMMORTAL! On August 12th ICW will debut at the brand new Nexus Center in Utica, NY! Not only that but this will be our first-ever, Live Streamed PPV! Stay tuned for more big announcements coming for what is set to be one of the most significant events in company history

In addition to matches showcasing the area's best independent stars, ICW's "This is Immortal" will feature special guest appearances by WWE veterans Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango), real1 (FKA Enzo Amore) and Hall of Famer Teddy Long. Cheeseburger (Ring of Honor) and Jora Johl (AEW) will also be on hand.

"This is Immortal" will be the first pay-per-view wrestling event held in Utica. While WWE has been coming to Utica since the 1980s, and have even taped some of their weekly TV programming here, there has never been a major premium supercard.

You can grab tickets for "This is Immortal" through Empire State Tickets at this link. Prices range from $31 for general seating to $106 for a VIP box seat.

Can't attend in person? Fans will able to watch "This is Immortal" live on the Premiere Streaming Network.

ANNOUNCED MATCHES*

Cheeseburger vs. Garrett Holiday

Jora Johl vs. Vince Valor

Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) vs. Shayne Stetson

Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Edge of Hope vs. Power Supply vs. Sons of Allah

PLUS:

The 16 Stone Cup Battle Royal

*(card subject to change)

