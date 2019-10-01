Air Force Has Retired Military Dogs Up for Adoption

The Air Force is asking you to consider adopting a retired military work dog.

There is a significant demand for pups that don't make the cut for active duty, but less interest in adopting the retired adult dogs who are "exceptionally trained and could easily rescue you from various dangerous situations or sniff out any nearby bombs" says the Air Force via Family Pet.

The process can take up to two years, but we bet it's worth your time and effort. You'll need to fill out paperwork and answer questions as to where the dog will live, and how it will be cared for. To be considered for adopting a canine vet, you must meet the following criteria.

Must have a six-foot fence

No kids under the age of 5

No more than three dogs already in the home

Must list your veterinarian on the application

Provide references

Produce a transport crate.

Still interested in adopting a retired military working dog? Contact officials at mwd.adoptions@us.af.mil or call 210-671-6766.

