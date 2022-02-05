If You Want To Live Forever, Here’s Why You Should Stay In New York

If you wanna live forever, you might want to reconsider moving. People in New York are living longer than people in other states.

The average life expectancy in the United States is 79 years, with women generally having a longer life expectancy than men. The logic behind that makes sense- Men tend to involve themselves in riskier activities, and another crazy statistic, men are involved in more vehicular accidents. Honestly, here in New York State, it appears we are all drinking from the same fountain that the family in Tuck Everlasting did.

So What Is New York States Life Expectancy?

New York States average life expectancy is 81.4, so let's just call it 81 and a half years old. There are now more residents aged 65 and older in New York State with 3.2 million. That's more than the entire population of 21 states. Today, nearly one in six New Yorkers is 65 and above. 16.9% of New York states population are seniors.

How Do You Find The Data On Life Expectancy?

Using data from 2021 County Health Rankings, Stacker ranked every state’s average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2021 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics.

Using that data, they were able to find West Virginians had the shortest life expectancy in America and Hawaiians live the longest. Hawaiians life span averages 82.3 years. New York ranked number 3 on Stackers list.

Here's A Breakdown Of New York's Numbers

Median age: 73.4

Breakdown by sex: 43.1% male, 56.9% female

Breakdown by race: 74.1% White, 12.9% Black or African American, 11.5% Hispanic or Latino, 6.9% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native"

New York Life Expectancy By Counties In Upstate New York

Here's a look at the average life expectancy ages for counties in the Central New York region:

1) Cayuga is at 79.8

2) Cortland is at 78.4

3) Madison is at 81.5

4) Onondaga is at 79.7

5) Oswego is at 77.9

Here's a look at the average life expectancy ages for counties in the Mohawk Valley region:

1) Schoharie is at 80.8

2) Montgomery is at 77.8

3) Fulton is at 78.4

4) Herkimer is at 79.4

5) Oneida is at 78.2

6) Otsego is at 79.6

