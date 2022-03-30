Here Are The 2 Best Cities In New York To Retire In

Even if you're nowhere near close to retiring, it could be worth thinking about if one of these cities would be a good fit to do it in.

The funny thing is many people retire after working in New York and then just move somewhere else. A lot of people might choose Florida, Texas, or any other state that is quite a bit warmer. What if the New York climate isn't a problem for you, what if you'd rather just stay in the Empire State, then two cities could be a destination for you.

What Makes A City Good To Retire In?

American currency and an egg with '401K' on it jygallery loading...

Forbes compiled a list and named two cities per state that are the best to retire in. They had a few factors they were looking at, mainly, affordability. When retired, you're living on a nest egg and a town with a high cost of living will easily chip away at your savings quickly. Another thing was population, however, that factor wasn't as essential. The only barometer they said was a city with 10,000 or more residents is best. That population leads to better amenities and good quality of life.

What New York Cities Made The List?

Cornell University via Facebook Cornell University via Facebook loading...

The city that is the best in New York State to retire in is Ithaca. It might strike as odd being that Ithaca is known for being a college town with Cornell University. Ithaca also checks off the boxes for population and cost of living though. With a population of 31,000 and a median home price in the city of $242,000, Forbes says is enough to make it the best in New York.

How About A Runner-Up?

High Falls via Facebook High Falls via Facebook loading...

When you think about a place to retire, does Rochester come to mind? Well, it did for Forbes. If Ithaca just won't do for retirement, Rochester is a runner-up for a variety of reasons. First off, they definitely have a population that ensures you'll have many amenities. Housing prices also are a major reason the city is a great place to retire. Forbes says the median home price is $73,000, maybe look at the more expensive homes though.

One of the things that overall makes New York tough to retire in is the actual cost of living. Most places that have a decent ratio in that department are a little more desolate. So then it becomes about finding a bigger city that isn't an arm and a leg to live in. If Rochester makes the list, why not Utica or Rome?

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

The 100 Best Places to Live on the West Coast

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America