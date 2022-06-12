Next Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill Step – New Yok State Governor Hochul Signing

A little over 20 years ago, after our 15-year-old dog passed away, we took a pulse before deciding to bring home another dog. You can never replace a pet that was a part of your family, no matter how long they were in your home.

After about 7 months, we started thinking about it but wanted to make sure we would find a dog that didn't come from a puppy mill. After some research, she brought up the possibility of adopting a Greyhound. All I knew of that type of dog, was that they were tall and long.

I didn't know much about the history of Greyhounds, but the more I learned about how in the past, some were treated when they no longer raced, it was horrifying. Fortunately, that has changed over the past few decades, and many groups were formed across the country with the goal of rescuing these magnificent animals and placing them in loving forever homes.

If you are thinking about adopting a dog, a cat, or maybe a rabbit, there are many places you can go where you don't have to worry about where the animals came from. But currently, there is no law in New York State that prevents certain places that offer the sale of animals from 'puppy mills.'

The New York State Senate and Assembly have both passed a bill that bans the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores. According to the Press Connects website, this bill is called 'The Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill.' The final step would be a signature from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul.

The issue with pets being sold in stores stems from the fact that they are shipped to New York State from other areas of the country, and are subject to overcrowding, overbreeding, lack of veterinary care, and socialization, according to the article in the Press Connects website.

For more information about the 'Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill', visit the New York State Senate website.

