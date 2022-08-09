Polar Express Seeking Actors For The 2022 Christmas Season In Utica

If you've ever wanted to take part in a Christmas Classic in Utica New York, the Adirondack Scenic Railroad has some great news for you.

They are currently searching for all sorts of actors to audition for The Polar Express Train Ride. They are seeking actors a singers to portray various roles. Here's a look at upcoming audition dates and times:

: Aug. 19 at 10am & Aug. 20 at 4pm

: Utica Union Station

They are searching for a conductor and hobo. This character can be a male between the ages of 30-50, charming, outgoing, and personable.

They are also seeking the "Hero Boy" from the story. This character is a male between the ages of 9-13, sincere, ability to interact with others. Also you could audition for the "Know it All Kid," which would be a male, between the ages of 9-13, outgoing, and personable.

It wouldn't be the Polar Express without these legendary characters:

Santa Claus: Male, 45+, warm, sincere, full of real joy. Prior Santa experience a plus.

Chefs & Steward: Male/Female, 16-70, singer/actor/dance for various roles and duties, outgoing, joy filled."

Rehearsals run 2-3 times per week, times vary. The performance dates would be between November - December, with the general times of 4:30 pm and 7:00 pm. For an audition appointment please submit your resume to: erincrowe@adirondackrr.com

Please write “Polar Express Audition” in the subject line of email. Be sure your resume includes email, contact phone, & availability for the job dates."

Are you ready to take part in a Christmas classic here in Utica? Make 2022 the year.

