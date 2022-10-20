Holiday Train Returns to Rails For First Time in 3 Years to Help Fill Food Banks

The annual Holiday Train is back on track. It returns to the rails for the first time in three years and it's rolling through Upstate New York, spreading cheer and helping feed the hungry this Christmas.

Two Canadian Pacific trains make the journey in both Canada and the U.S, stopping in 168 communities, including Saratoga Springs and the Adirondacks this year, collecting food and donations for local food banks.

"The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Photo Credit: CP Holiday Train Photo Credit: CP Holiday Train loading...

Live Shows

The 2022 tour will launch on November 23 and will feature 168 live shows. This year's performers will include Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter, and Lindsay Ell, to name a few.

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able. Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community.

Photo Credit: Kristopher Grunert Photo Credit: Kristopher Grunert loading...

Holiday Train in New York

Here's where you can see the holiday train and help local food banks at the same time.

Sunday, November 27

Mechanicville 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM

300 Park Avenue, the parking lot adjacent to CP tracks

​Saratoga Springs 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Amtrak Station, 26 Station Lane

Monday, November 28

​​Fort Edward 1:15 PM - 1:45 PM

Amtrak Station, 70 East Street

​​Port Henry 4:45 PM - 5:15 PM

Amtrak Station, 20 Park Place

​​Plattsburgh 7:15 PM - 7:45 PM

Amtrak Station, 121 Bridge Street

The Holiday Train has raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food since its first journey in 1999.

Get the full schedule and more details at Cpr.ca.

Holiday Train Returns to the Rails For First Time in Three Years to Help Fill Food Banks The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the rails for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic to help fill food banks for the holidays. It's making several stops in New York this year.

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 12, 2022, through February 20, 2023.