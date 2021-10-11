The annual holiday train won't be rolling through Central and Upstate New York once again this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Canadian Pacific to halt the holiday train for 2020, which usually stops in Saratoga Springs and in the Adirondacks. Once again this year, the train will sit idle and you'll have to enjoy the holiday train at home. ​Canadian Pacific will host a virtual concert and donate to local food banks in communities across its network for the program's 23rd year.

"While we are disappointed we again cannot bring the Holiday Train to communities, we are honored to run a virtual program and continue to support communities and food banks across our network as they work to address food insecurity in North America," said Keith Creel, CP President, and Chief Executive Officer.

The Holiday Train began in 1999, and every year since it has traveled across Canada and the northern U.S. raising money, collecting food, and drawing attention to the important work of local food banks. In its first 22 years, the train has raised $19.4 million and collected 4.9 million pounds of food for local food banks.

"Throughout the pandemic, the need for emergency food support has grown tremendously, and we are grateful to be one of the charities benefiting from the CP Holiday Train this year," said Vince Barletta, Harvest Manitoba CEO.

The annual holiday train tour is expected to resume in 2022. Although, it was also expected to return this year too.

Canadian Pacific will release more details on this year's virtual concert at Cpr.ca. You can watch the 2020 virtual Holiday Train concert above.

Holiday Train Helps Feed Hungry Across U.S. & Canada The Canadian Pacific holiday train rolls through Central & Upstate New York every year, collecting food to feed the hungry across the U.S. and Canada.

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that runs from November 13, 2021 through February 21, 2022.