It's one of the most beautiful displays and amazing events in the area. It's the 48th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival and this year they will be saluting all local essential workers. Because of the pandemic, this year's Balloon Festival will look a bit different. It is recommended that spectators wear masks and in an effort to lessen crowds, there will be no food or craft vendors this year. But we will still see some of the most beautiful hot air balloons flying above the Adirondacks.

The Adirondack Balloon Festival kicks off with a block party on Thursday, September 23rd in downtown Glens Falls. They will have live music, a car show, and a special balloon candlestick glow according to the Post Star.

On Friday, September 24th, and Saturday, September 25th, the festival will continue with the popular Moonglow taking place at the Warren County Airport on Saturday night. This is a spectacular show that lights up the night with forty hot air balloons participating.

The final day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival will be a salute to the founders of the festival Walter and Joan Grishkot. The "Walter and Joan's Mass Ascension" will be a flight of fifty balloons from the airport on Sunday, September 26th.

This year's logo is a rainbow balloon inspired by the Rainbow Project which gave hope and appreciation for the front-line workers during the pandemic. During the Saturday flight, each balloon will carry an essential worker to honor them.

There are special shaped balloons too.

Check out the Dragon

The Panda Bear

Fred the Rabbit

And Sunny Boy

For more information, visit www.adirondackballoonfest.org or follow @adirondackballoonfest on Facebook. VIP parking passes can be purchased on the website.