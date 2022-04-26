Soar Through The Sky At This New York State Hot Air Balloon Festival
If you've always wanted to ride in a hot air balloon over the skies of New York State, you'll want to take full advantage of the 2022 Red, White and Blue Balloon Rally.
The Red, White and Blue Balloon Rally will take place Friday May 27th at 6:30PM, Saturday and Sunday May 28th and May 29th 6:00AM - 6:30PM, and Monday May 30th 6:00AM at Letchworth State Park (Genesee).
Six massed balloon flights, launching from Archery Field near the Castile Entrance, weather permitting. (Friends of Letchworth fundraiser food/souvenir stand on weekend afternoons)"
Check out some amazing hot air balloon ride photos across New York State below.
Balloons Over Letchworth
Did you know that Balloons Over Letchworth is a whole season long activity:
Balloons Over Letchworth offers spectacular hot-air balloon rides over Letchworth State Park. We are the exclusive operator within the Park."
Also, it's always a surprise sometimes where the balloons will land. One person had a great experience on TripAdvisor:
We were in the air a good 45 minutes before we finally landed in this guys backyard. His family came out along with some cute dogs. He gave us coffee and even let some of the ladies pick some veggies from his garden. We offered them some wine as we toasted our safe trip as the crew that followed us deflated the ballon and rolled it back up.
Here's a look at times they fly, weather pending obviously:
Morning (Sunrise) Flights
Oct – Dec After 5:00am 7:00am
May – Aug After 4:30am 6:00am
September After 5:00am 6:30am
Jan – Apr After 5:00am 7:00am
Evening (Sunset) Flights
January 1:00pm 2:30pm
February 1:30pm 3:30pm
March 3:00pm 5:00pm
April 3:00pm 5:30pm
May 3:00pm 6:00pm
June – July 3:00pm 6:30pm
August 3:00pm 6:00pm
Sept 1-15 3:00pm 5:30pm
Sept 15-30 3:00pm 5:00pm
Oct 1-20 2:30pm 4:30pm
Oct 21-31 2:30pm 4:00pm
Nov – Dec 1:00pm 2:30pm
You can learn more online here.
Check Out Balloons Over Letchworth
