Help Find Heartless Jerk Who Abandoned Dog on Side of CNY Road

Who can be this low? Some heartless jerk abandoned a defenseless dog, leaving it for dead on the side of the road, and from the looks of it, the poor pooch has already suffered enough.

Thankfully, a good Samaritan noticed the malnourished dog in the weeds on Bleeker Street, near the intersection of Center Road in West Frankfort, New York. The pooch was just laying inside a cage that had the door left open. Frankfort Police say a leash was placed on top of the case.

It is apparent that this pup was mistreated and abandoned; we are looking for your help with locating the person(s) responsible for this.

Credit - Frankfort Police Credit - Frankfort Police loading...

Two Agencies Investigating

The Town of Frankfort Police is working closely with the Herkimer County Animal Cruelty Investigator on the case. If you have any information on who is responsible for mistreating the dog, you're asked to contact either agency.

Town of Frankfort Police Department

Call 315-894-3594 or email Police@Townoffrankfort.com.

Herkimer County Animal Cruelty Investigations

Call 315-525-0227

Credit - Frankfort Police Credit - Frankfort Police loading...

Back on His Feet

The dog is unable to stand or walk but he's now in good hands at Herkimer County Humane Society. They are working together to get this guy back on his feet.

The Humane Society is also collecting donations for his recovery. If you'd like to contribute visit their Facebook page.

Credit - Herkimer County Humane Society via Facebook Credit - Herkimer County Humane Society via Facebook loading...

Stunning Photos Capture Toy Thief Coyote Playing Just Like a Dog Stunning Photos Capture Toy Thief Coyote Playing Just Like a Dog