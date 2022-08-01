NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

UPDATE: 08/01/2022 0937 Sources are confirming that the original incident was an armed robbery on Acme Road in Frankfort. No information has yet been officially released, including whether there were any injuries. Police are actively searching for at least one suspect in the case.

Authorities say that there will be "a strong police presence" in the area for some time and the public is advised to avoid active search areas near Acme Road and along Route 5 in Frankfort at this time.

Original Story:

Several police agencies are on the scene searching for a suspect or suspects in an incident that took place earlier this morning in Frankfort.

Several law enforcement officers are searching an area off of Route 5 in Herkimer County. Police cannot yet confirm the nature of the activity. Multiple agencies are involved including New York State Police, the Herkimer County Sheriff's Office, and Frankfort Police Department.

WIBX is on the scene and will provide information as soon as it is available.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- August 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 08/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Stars Who Were Convicted or Charged With Crimes Here are 25 celebrities who have been convicted or charged with crimes, ranging from minor felonies to serious offenses.