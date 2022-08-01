BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Agency Police Presence in Frankfort, Herkimer County
NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.
UPDATE: 08/01/2022 0937 Sources are confirming that the original incident was an armed robbery on Acme Road in Frankfort. No information has yet been officially released, including whether there were any injuries. Police are actively searching for at least one suspect in the case.
Authorities say that there will be "a strong police presence" in the area for some time and the public is advised to avoid active search areas near Acme Road and along Route 5 in Frankfort at this time.
Original Story:
Several police agencies are on the scene searching for a suspect or suspects in an incident that took place earlier this morning in Frankfort.
Several law enforcement officers are searching an area off of Route 5 in Herkimer County. Police cannot yet confirm the nature of the activity. Multiple agencies are involved including New York State Police, the Herkimer County Sheriff's Office, and Frankfort Police Department.
WIBX is on the scene and will provide information as soon as it is available.