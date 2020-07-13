We've been "patiently" waiting for someone... anyone not named Wilpon to own the New York Mets. There have been deals that looked like they were done that fell through and scandals but no sale. Recent news says the Wilpons want to have a sale complete by October to give the league time to bless the deal before the start of 2021. One of the most intriguing bidders are former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez and his superstar girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. ESPN Post is reporting that A-Rod and J-Lo group is adding some big names to help sweeten the offer to own the Mets.

According to the ESPN article written by Vaughn McClure A-Rod and J-Lo's the following investors:

future Hall of Fame offensive lineman Joe Thomas, who spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns, two-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, and Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee.

The new investors AKA reinforcements include Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce and 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year DeMarco Murray. "Being a former athlete and having a chance to be a part of a group trying to purchase a professional team, it's pretty cool," Urlacher told ESPN on Monday. "It's especially cool to be involved with Alex. Alex is the man. You've got Kelce, Joe Thomas, DeMarco Murray. It's great to be in a group with them."The first bid from A-Rod and J-Lo is believed to have been $1.7 Billion which would be short of hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen's $2 Billion bid. Could the addition of Urlacher, Kelce and Murray give A-Rod and J-Lo the financial firepower to buy the Mets? Round two of bidding is set to begin soon.