Most Popular Pet In CNY Will Be Featured On The ‘Big Screen’

Does everyone love your pet? Then show them off, if they win this fundraising contest, they could land on the big screen for all of Central New York to see and admire.

The Herkimer County Humane Society had to get creative this year as their annual Mutt Strutt couldn't go on as scheduled, but they bounced back with a great idea called the "Strutt Your Mutt" contest.

We are excited to announce our “Strutt Your Mutt” contest in lieu of our annual Mutt Strutt. Click the link to post your pet (be creative)and encourage your family and friends to vote for $1 per vote. No limit on voting! The top 2 pets with the most votes will be displayed on the Fiberdyne LED Billboards for the entire community to see for the month of August. Thank you to Fiberdyne Labs and Staffworks Fund, our lifesaving partner for their sponsorship of this exciting fundraiser.

Any pet can enter in the fundraising contest, and it does not have to be a dog or a shelter rescue. Submit a creative photo of a cat, rabbit, cow, donkey, chicken, lizard, dog, or any type of animal doing their thing, and in time the votes will give us the answer. Enter your pet now through July 18th, and voting ends July 31st.

It's free to enter your pet, and each vote is a one-dollar donation. Staffworks will graciously match all voting donations dollar for dollar. That one dollar donation has now turned into a two-dollar gift that will help twice as much! Vote as many times as you want to, and encourage your family and friends to vote too! All the proceeds will go to the Herkimer County Humane Society.

The winning pet will be showcased for a month on the Rt. 5 Fibrodyne LED Billboard, and the runner-up will be featured on the LED Billboard in the Village of Ilion.

Cindy McMullen/TSM