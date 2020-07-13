Governor Cuomo has announced more details about how New York will enforce quarantines for out-of-state travelers coming into the Empire State.

During his briefing Monday morning, the governor announced an emergency health order that will require travelers coming into New York airports from states under the travel advisory to fill out a form detailing where they have been and where they are going. Cuomo said airlines will provide passengers with the form while they are on the plane. They will also be available online and must be handed to airport officials before travelers leave the airport.

Travelers who leave the airport without filling out a form will receive a $2,000 fine and a court summons to a hearing where they will be mandated to quarantine for 14 days.

"None of this is pleasant, but we've gone through this before," Cuomo said. "We went through this when Rick Cotton and people at the Port Authority watched three million Europeans, people from Europe, come into this state and bringing the virus. Fool me once. We can't be in a situation where we have people coming from other states in the country bringing the virus again. It is that simple."

New York currently has 19 states listed under the travel advisory that requires travelers to immediately self-quarantine when they come into New York from one of the states.

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Governor Cuomo last updated the travel advisory list on July 7 to include Oklahoma, Kansas and Delaware.

Watch Governor Cuomo's full briefing below.