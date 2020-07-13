Delphi Falls Park In Madison County Closed

Delphi Falls Park in Wampsville will be closed until at least next Monday.

Madison County officials say the closure is the result of patrons refusing to follow park rules

That includes swimming, social distancing, leaving trash at the park and in some cases, treating others rudely when confronted by inappropriate behavior.

County Board of Supervisors Chairman John Becker says unless patrons can follow the rules and treat the park with respect, the county may have to close the park for the rest of the summer.

“The park has been open year round for everyone to enjoy the splendor of the falls. It is important that the park and neighbors are respected and that we honor the generous donation that was given to us," said Becker. "We hope that this temporary closure will help the public reflect on the beauty of the park and be responsible going forward.”