A Funny Story Involving “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Upstate NY

Regardless of whether you watch it or not, it's a fact that certain pro wrestlers have achieved the kind of starpower that places them firmly inside mainstream pop culture: Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and John Cena, to name a few. To that end, you'd be hard-pressed to find a person in America who's never heard of "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Before achieving icon status, however, Savage was a part of the "traveling circus" known as WWE, which meant he was performing in cities all over the United States-- some big, some... well, not-so-big. (*cough* Utica *cough* Binghamton)

In a WWE-produced special called "Table for Three" that released earlier this year, fellow pro wrestler Scott Steiner shared a funny story about the Macho Man from their days traveling together in the early '90s:

Upstate New York is like Iowa... so you're going down the highway, and there's like pastures on either side. So he says, 'pull the van over.' So we pull the van over. [Savage] goes, 'You see those cows over there? I bet I can make those cows come to me before you can'... there was like 50 cows, y'know... so I said I'll go first, because the first voice they hear, y'know, they're gonna come to ya... but they were some antisocial cows. They wanted nothing to do with me. As soon as I turn around... and I don't know what [Savage] said, he didn't tell me what he said... three cows are running as fast as they could, y'know, sprinting, cutting each other off... to this day, I swear he knew those cows.

While it's not specifically known where this "cow incident" took place, it's perhaps enough to know that it was somewhere here in Upstate New York. Who knows... maybe it was coming to-- or from-- an event at the Utica Aud!

