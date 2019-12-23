Access Norad Santa Tracker 2019

Are you and your children looking to track Santa for his Christmas Eve deliveries for 2019? Where in the world is Santa right now?

Thanks to Norad, you can track Santa for 2019 with the Santa Tracker:

Not only does it keep Santa safe on his annual journey, but it gives him updated on the latest weather conditions world wide.

NORAD has been tracking Santa since 1955 when a young child accidently dialed the unlisted phone number of the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Operations Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, believing she was calling Santa Claus after seeing a promotion in a local newspaper. Each year since, NORAD has dutifully reported Santa's location on Dec. 24 to millions across the globe.