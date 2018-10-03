9 Spots To Try A $1 Zombie Rum Cocktail in CNY
Applebee's dollar drink of the month is all about Halloween.
CBS Philly says In addition to the Dollar Zombie, select Applebee restaurants will serve up specials on Dracula’s Juice, rum with blackberry and cranberry juice, and Boo Lagoon, rum with Blue Caracao, lime and orange juice.
Try the Zombie is served in a cold and frosty 10oz mug at participating locations like these.
Applebee's New Hartford
4755 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413
Applebee's Utica
300 River Rd, Utica, NY 13502
Applebee's Rome
1794 Black River Blvd., Rome, NY 13440
Applebee's Herkimer
630 W. State Street, Herkimer, NY 13350
Applebee's Dewitt
3189 Erie Blvd.East, Dewitt, NY 13214
Applebee's North Syracuse
628 S Main Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212
Applebee's Oneonta
5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta, NY 13820
Applebee's Liverpool
3975 Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090
Applebee's Camillus
5241 W. Genessee Street, Camillus, NY 13031