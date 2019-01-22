Central New York Applebee’s Dishing Up All You Can Eat Chicken Tenders

Do you have someone in your family who's a big fan of chicken tenders? We have found the deal for you.

When my kids were little, it didn't matter where we ate - it could be sushi, BBQ, or Italian - their order would be the same: chicken tenders. And, no matter how many tender they were served, they always wanted more. If you're in the same boat, Applebee's has got a deal for you.

All you can eat chicken tenders.

You read that right - one price, and all the tenders your kid can put away. I feel like some of us might get the better of this deal - especially if you're bringing them after hockey practice.

For a limited time only (I asked the gentleman in the Utica restaurant how long that meant, and he said he thought at least until the end of January), you can pay one price and your kids can scarf down all the tenders they want. Not only that, they come with endless fries, too.

For parents, the same deal is available with riblets and shrimp, too - and they're all $14.99. According to SimpleMost , the deal is only good for dine-in customers.

Either way, it still sounds like a pretty good deal.

You can find Applebee's in Central New York in Utica, New Hartford, Herkimer, and Rome.