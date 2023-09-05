Tongue Twisters: 9 New York Towns That Leave You Wondering How to Say Them

For every "Rome" there's a "Skaneateles."

Let's face it, some towns in New York sound like they were conjured up by Dr. Seuss. And unless you're a resident there, chances are you might struggle with some of them.

Many of the towns listed below are of Native American origin, which is why they're a little trickier to pronounce than, say, "Whitestown."

Personally, I think it's cool to live in a town that's hard to pronounce. It's kind of fun to be in a situation where an emcee or announcer or somebody unfamiliar has to announce it for the first time. "The winner of the 50/50 raffle is Bob Smith from... Cana... Cannaj... Cunnilingus? Ahhh, sh**!"

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Before we get to 9 of the "most" unpronounceable, let's take a look at some honorable mentions:

TONAWANDA

While a little unusual, Tonawanda is phonetically not that bad. But every time I read it, it makes me think of Bib Fortuna from Return of the Jedi. The scene where he strolls in and says "De wanna wanga!"

ONEONTA

Oneonta doesn't immediately strike me as hard to pronounce, but as I mentioned before, this is most likely because of my lifelong proximity to it. But take a random dude in Portland, Oregon and ask him to pronounce Oneonta, he might struggle. "One... onta? Like 1-onta? Crap, I give up."

POUGHKEEPSIE

I STILL don't know why it's pronounced "Poe-KIP-see" and not "Poe-KEEP-see." I mean, the "KEEP" is right there! Are we ALL wrong?

And now without further ado, here are the 9 MOST unpronounceable New York towns:

