New York State’s Funniest Town Name is Super Ironic

One of the best parts about taking a long roadtrip is finding humor in the small things. For one reason or another, some towns just have straight-up weird or funny names that you can't help giggle at when you pass through.

Luckily, someone took the liberty to compile a list of each state's funniest town name. (Thanks Lucy Quintanilla from Mental Floss!!) From Slickpoo, Idaho and Ding Dong, Texas to Humptulips, Washington and Burnt Porcupine, Maine, these names will leave you rolling on the floor, laughing, crying and in a state of perpetual confusion all at the same time.

According to the list, New York's funniest town name isn't accidentally crass or flat-out nonsense. It's ironic. Neversink, New York is a town in Sullivan County that was actually rebuilt after the old town of Neversink.... sunk.

According to Atlas Obscura, the original town was founded way back in 1798 and grew to a population of about 2,000 people before it went underwater in 1953. The Board of Water Supply approved the transport of more water through Neversink to New York City, constructing a reservoir and building a dam under what is now Route 55. Soon after, the Neversink River flooded the valley and drowned out the town of Neversink.

Residents rebuilt the town, which has now grown to 3,557 people, as of the 2010 census.

So irony wins this New York town the title of funniest town name in the state. The rest of the list is worth checking out too, especially if you're in need of a good laugh. Check out the each state's winner on Mental Floss' website and let us know which town name is your favorite!