Easy For You to Say: All New York Towns That Are Just 1 Syllable

You can find quite a few articles on the internet about New York towns that are difficult to pronounce, including this one. But what about that the towns that are so easy to say, even an infant could do it?

I found 57 towns in New York that were just one syllable. Some of them you've probably heard of, like Clay or Troy for example, but others on this list are pretty obscure.

Here are some personal favorites from the list:

"THROOP"

Who the heck has ever heard of Throop, New York?! Certainly not me. It was named after Enos T. Throop, the Governor of New York from 1829 to 1832.

Sounds like one of those Nickelodeon products from the '90s that Mom would yell at you for getting on the carpet.

FUN WITH "DIX"

Dix is certainly not hard... to say, I mean. The Schuyler County town is near Seneca Lake and the Watkins Glen International Speedway.

I'D KILL FOR A "BATH"

Bath, New York, a town of about 12,000 residents in Steuben County, is the birthplace of Joseph James DeAngelo, AKA the "Golden State Killer." DeAngelo was a former police officer and serial rapist who terrorized California from 1974 to 1986. His identity was unknown for years, until he was finally caught, due largely to some private detective work from civilian true crime novelist Michelle McNamara, the wife of comedian Patton Oswalt (McNamara passed away in 2016).

...and on that happy note, we bring you the definitive list of all the 1-syllable New York towns!

All New York Towns That Are Just 1 Syllable These towns are the opposite of "Canandaigua": They're so easy to say, even an infant could do it.