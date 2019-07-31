9 Mispronounced Words That Can Make You Sound Dumb

Let us "ax" you a question: Are you ex-specially annoyed when people mispronounce certain words? Do you judge them and degrade their intelligence? You're not alone.

There's a whole army of word watchers out there--kinda like the grammar police. They're paying attention to the way you pronounce commonly-used words. Say your words and phrases carefully, ex-specially the nine ones that make you sound REALLY dumb when you mispronounce them. And...don't be fooled by the picture of Justin Bieber accompanying this story. It has absolutely no significance here. Or, does it?

Libarry. Where you get yer books. Aks. 'Nuff said. Ex-presso. Former coffee? Sherbert. Sure, Bert, I'll have some sherbet or sorbet. Fustrated. Febuary. Our second month has a second R. Pacifically. Or...Atlantic-ly? Ex-specially. Uh-huh. Could of. Maybe we should have left this one off the list.

Got any others to add? Send 'em in, Jerome.