There are reports of individuals calling people claiming to be from the New York State Police.

The individuals involved in the scam are impersonating NYSP and are requesting personal information. When the call comes in the caller ID shows the State Police station phone number, even though the calls are not coming from there.

We can confirm this is a scam, and add the State Police would never ask for this information over the phone. We are investigating the matter. [NYSP]

NYSP remind you to never share any personal information over the phone unless you are 100% percent sure of the origin of the call, and that verifying conditions exist such as security questions and passwords that only you and the vendor would know.