Body Found In Ava Landfill Believed To Be Missing Rome Woman

Rome Police have located a body at the Oneida County landfill in Ava that is believed to be that of 32- year old Kerrilee Davolio.

The mother of three hadn't been seen since Saturday.

Police say leads gathered in the investigation led investigators to first search local dumpsters, then to the Western Oneida County waste disposal transfer station in Rome and ultimately the Ava Landfill, where the body was found.

Rome Police were assisted at the scene in Ava by members of the New York State Police K-9 Team with cadaver dogs.

A rifle that's believed to have been used in the crime was found this morning in an area of the Barge Canal off of the Mill Street bridge by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.

Police say it's anticipated that criminal charges will be filled this afternoon against Kerrilee's husband, Jason Davolio