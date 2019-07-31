Enchanted Forest Water Safari, where the fun never stops, is getting better and better. It's among the top water parks in the country.

Tripadvisor named New York's largest water park the 4th best in the country, up for #10 last year. The only parks to do better are in Florida, 2 Disney parks in Orlando, one in Panama City Beach.

Water Safari isn't only recognized nationally, it also made the list for best in the world, coming in at 17. Not bad considering only 6 U.S. parks made the top 25.

SplashDown Beach in Fishkill, New York is also being recognized as the #14 best water park in the country, falling from 8th last year.

