8 Uncommon Symptoms You May Not Realize Are Caused By Allergies
Your upset stomach, anxiety or even panic attacks could be the result of too much pollen.
Central New York is currently experiencing an uptick in allergy sufferers. Pollen counts are through the roof and people are sneezing and wheezing in record numbers. While that stuffy nose can be frustrating, it turns out that it may not be the only uncomfortable side effect of seasonal allergies.
Everyone associated sneezing and watery eyes with allergies, but there are actually many complications you could experience thanks to pollen. Dr. Brian Lum from the Functional Healthcare Institute explains that your stomach ache, panic attack or even toe fungus could all be a result of seasonal allergies.
