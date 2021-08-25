8 Historic Buildings In Utica, NY That Have Transformed Into Lofts

Loft living has become a trend nation wide. Utica joined the loft movement when the Landmarc Building, in downtown Utica, introduced the first of its kind; luxury living into the area.

Since then, many developers have followed suit transforming many of Utica's historic buildings that we remember way back when that were clothing stores, manufacture locations and former banks.

The structure looks the same, but the interior of these buildings have drastically changed, most however, leaving the character in the building with the luxurious urban living, stories high above and many with incredible views of the skyline.

See for yourself.

8 Historic Buildings In Utica That Have Transformed Into Lofts

