Lady Liberty has sat on Liberty Island in the New York Harbor since it was dedicated in 1886. But did you know she has many little sisters around the state?

The famous statue in New York City was a gift from France and is now an icon of freedom. But she's not alone. There are a number of little Lady Liberty sisters around the world and in New York.

Here are 8 Liberty replicas you can see in the Empire State.

Leroy Lady

Lady Liberty has a little sister in LeRoy, New York in Genesee County. This one was dedicated in 1950. She stands 8 feet tall and is one of about 200 replicas that were made to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America. Fewer than 100 remain intact today.

Find her at Wolcott Street in LeRoy.

Credit - John Kucko Credit - John Kucko loading...

Yankee Stadium

Another sister sits outside the exit to Yankee Stadium. You'll find her across the street from the Bronx County Courthouse, sitting atop a building, right above the Eye Care Surgery billboard.

Credit - Google Maps Credit - Google Maps loading...

Madison Avenue

A few miles down the road from the New York Harbor sits another sister on Madison Avenue. She is 9 feet tall, weighs more than 2,000 pounds, and is one of 12 ever made from the original plaster mold that helped to create the original statue on Liberty Island.

Metropolitan Museum on Art

Inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, you'll find a bronze Liberty sculpture that was part of an edition of replicas sold to help raise money for the completion of the original Statue of Liberty in the late 1800s.

Brooklyn Museum

Another little sister with a fun history is at the Brooklyn Museum.

A Russian auctioneer placed a 30-foot replica on the roof of his Liberty Warehouse on 64th Street in the early 1900s. It often confused tourists in Manhattan who thought they were seeing the real thing.

The warehouse expanded to include apartments in 2002, and the lady Liberty replica was moved to the Brooklyn Museum. It currently stands in the Sculpture Garden, which you can actually see from the parking lot.

Atop Buffalo Bank

The next time you're in Buffalo, look up. Sitting atop the Liberty National Bank Building sits a little lady nearly 400 feet above the street.

Credit - Google Maps Credit - Google Maps loading...

LEGOLAND New York

Most little ladies around New York are created from bronze or metal. This lady is made of legos and you'll find her at LEGOLAND in Goshen.

Credit - LEGOLAND New York via Facebook Credit - LEGOLAND New York via Facebook loading...

Jack O Lantern Blaze

From legos to pumpkins. A tribute to Lady Liberty can be found at the Jack O Lantern Blaze at Van Cortland Manor in the Hudson Valley and the Old Bethpage Village Restoration on Long Island. But you can only see these little sisters in the fall.

Photo Credit: Tom Nycz Photography Photo Credit: Tom Nycz Photography loading...

