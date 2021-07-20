A 66-year-old man is dead following a serious head-on crash on State Route 31 in the Onondaga County Town of Lysander.

New York State Police say their initial investigation reveals the 66-year-old man was driving his Toyota Solara westbound on State Route 31 at approximately 5PM Monday. Authorities say while driving the man appeared to have veered into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle. As a result, police say the man struck a 2020 Kia Telluride being driven by 44-year-old Paul Kuropatwinski of Baldwinsville head-on.

As soon as the accident occurred Onondaga County 911 dispatched State Police to the scene. When first-responders arrived on scene the 66-year-old man was rushed to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was ultimately pronounced dead, according to State Police. Unfortunately, State Police say a German Shepherd dog was found dead in the rear of the vehicle. The man's identity will not be released until his family can be notified.

The driver of the vehicle struck by the 66-year-old man, Paul Kuropatwinski, was also transported to Upstate University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, along with a 35-year-old female passenger who also sustained non-life threatening injuries. State Police say that the investigation is ongoing and there are a number of agencies that assisted in the investigation. Officials say the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Belgium Cold Springs Fire Department, Greater Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps, and the CNY SPCA all responded accordingly.

