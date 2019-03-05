If You Own Any of These Old Disney VHS Tapes, It Could Mean Big Money

Even though VHS tapes have pretty much gone the way of the dinosaur, some of the old Disney tapes are worth big money.

I know when my kids were little, we watched some of these Disney movies over and over...and over again. I'll admit, I think I sold all of my Disney tapes at a garage sale years ago. Turns out, if I had kept them - they might have been worth something.

According to ClickOrlando.com , the Disney movies that are really worth something are the Disney "Black Diamond Collection" - these were produced between 1984 and 1994. They have a little black diamond on the spine of the box that says "The Classics" and on the tape itself, you'll find the words "A Walt Disney Classic". You want to find both of these if you want the big money. Titles with that logo are currently selling on eBay for anywhere from $50 to $250.

So what are the big money Disney titles?

The Little Mermaid - the box with the original banned artwork - is currently listed on eBay for $2,400.

Credit: sookiestuff via eBay.com

What VHS tape is worth the most? According to thegamer.com , it's the black diamond version of "101 Dalmatians." This classic can be valued at up to $6,000.

I'm sort of regretting that garage sale now.

[H/T ClickOrlando.com]