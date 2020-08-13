You Can Own This Rare 1930s Collectible Utica Club Neon Sign

If you collect everything Utica Club, you're going to drool over this collectible neon sign up for sale on eBay, straight from the 1930s.

Utica Club has been brewed by the FX Matt Brewery for decades. In fact, in was the very first beer brewed when prohibition ended in 1933. This large neon sign was created within the same time frame, the 1930s.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to the item listing, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the serious UC collector. It was once part of a two-sided sign that was sold from the "Flexlume Collection in 2018 through Mecum Auctions." The sign had one side restored, and one side was left in its original condition. The seller was "able to purchase the original half off the buyer, and re-assembled it in its unrestored form."

Credit: eBay/mancaveantiques

The sign, made by Buffalo's Flexlume Sign Company, and measures 5 feet wide by 32 inches tall. "This sign has the Flexlume signature "wavy crimped" tin. The sign was actually completed and sold by White's Sign company also located in Buffalo and was owned by a family member of the Flexlume ownership. Its a rare and amazing piece and will be appreciated by whomever owns it," says the seller.

This incredible piece of Utica history doesn't come cheap. The asking price is $13,999, but the seller, mancaveantiques, is open to offers. There's no question this sign would make a unique addition to any man cave.

Interested? You can make your offer at the original eBay listing here.