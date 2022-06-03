Don’t Miss Rare 5 Planet Parade For First Time in 100 Years
The planets have aligned for a rare event this month, one that hasn't been seen in 100 years.
A planet parade will have five naked-eye worlds lining up in orbital order from the sun, according to Sky and Telescope.
From left to right in the southeastern predawn sky, you'll be able to spot Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn all in a row. (Mercury will be quite close to the horizon when the show starts June 3 but becomes easier to spot as the month matures.)
The five-planet fiesta will span 91 degrees of the sky on June 3 and 4 but viewing will get better later in the month. For best viewing, you'll need to find a spot with a clear view low toward the east to maximize the chances of catching Mercury. And you'll only have about 30 minutes to catch it.
June 24 is the date you need to mark on your calendars. That's the morning you may catch a glimpse of the rare sky event when all five planets, along with the moon, will be visible all at once. You'll have a bit longer to see it too, up to an hour.
Just step outside at approximately 4:20 AM, about 40 minutes before sunrise, and look towards the southern and eastern sky. You'll see all 5 planets lined up in true order out from the sun: Mercury, Venus, the Moon, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. “It’s been about 100 years since a similarly compact parade of planets graced our skies, and you’ll have to wait until 2041 to see such an arrangement again." astronomer Gary Seronik told the Farmer's Almanac.