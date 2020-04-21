Watch Meteor Showers This Week

The Lyrid meteor show is happening right now throughout the night sky. It is a spectacular display in the sky and is best visible a certain night this week. According to the NY Daily News, the Lyrid meteor shower is going on now through April 25th. You will be able to see as many as ten to fifteen meteors per hour when the meteor shower is at its peak. This type of meteor shower produces very bright displays of shooting stars.

The best time to catch the Lyrid meteor shower at its peak in the early morning hours of Wednesday between one and three in the morning. The meteor shower will be the most visible because of the moon cycle. There will be no moon in the sky which will illuminate the meteors and make them more visible.

To get the best view, astronomers say you should fully recline and look to the northeast from 10 pm on from Tuesday night into the early morning hours of Wednesday.