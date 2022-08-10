5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend

Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:

CRAFTS, DRAFTS & BLUEGRASS • WOODLAND FARM BREWERY • 6002 TRENTON ROAD, UTICA

On Sunday, August 14th, Woodland Farm Brewery is hosting their biggest craft fair ever, featuring nearly 20 local artisans and vendors. Com e buy a hand-crafted gift for a friend or loved one while enjoying a delicious hand-crafted beer. Music at 2pm from rock n' roll bluegrass band Remsen Social Club.

SCHUYLER CAR & CORN EXTRAVAGANZA • SCHUYLER RECREATION CENTER • 282 WOOD LANE, UTICA

Come with an empty belly for a chance to win $1,000 by eating the most corn! Gear up for the big eat-a-thon with fellow gearheads for their car show. Featuring food trucks, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more!

"WOOF"STOCK 2022 • VETS FIELD • 360 N MAIN STREET, ONEIDA

Dog lovers unite! Woofstock is a free pet-friendly fundraising event in Oneida to help local animal shelters. There will be adoptable animals on hand, live music, dunk tank, kids activities, and food. Sponsored by Wanderers' Rest Humane Association.

CANAL FEST • SYLVAN BEACH

The Sylvan Beach community will host Canal Fest weekend with a variety of events and activities in town. Live music, movies at night, magicians, fireworks over the lake, and more. For the full itinerary, visit their Facebook event page.

BACON FEST • CLINTON SQUARE • SYRACUSE

Do you smell what Syracuse is cookin'?! (It's bacon.) Come enjoy some free smells at the "biggest bacon party in Central New York." Live music, beer, and plenty of salty, savory bacon dishes to try. August 12th and 13th from noon to 10pm.

We hope you've given you a few reasons to stay off the couch this weekend! (Don't worry... winter is coming, and there will plenty of time for that.)