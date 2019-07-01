4th Of July Parades In Upstate And Central New York- 2019

This 4th of July along with checking out amazing fireworks, you want to check out some amazing parades in Central and Upstate New York. Where can you find them?

Adirondacks

July 4th

Indian Lake- The parade lineup starts at 6PM, and will roll on 7PM on Route 28.

Lake Placid- The parade steps off at 5PM sharp on Main Street at the Olympic Center and continues North on Main Street to the corner of Main and Saranac Avenue.

Saranac Lake- The Kids Parade starts at 10am on Church Street and ends in Riverside Park.

July 6th

North Creek- The parade will step off at noon, festivities will begin at 1PM All taking place at the North Creek Ski Bowl.

CNY

July 4th

Manlius- Village of Manlius 4th of July Parade begins at 10AM.

Utica/New Hartford- The Regional Independence Day Parade Thursday, July 4th beginning at 11:00am. ​​The parade will begin in front of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in South Utica and proceed north on Genesee Street to the Memorial Parkway, then turning right onto the Parkway and ending at Oneida St​reet near Utica's Parkway Recreation Center.

July 6th

Oswego- The parade begins at 1:00PM

