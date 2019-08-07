3 of Top Ten Least Sunny Cities in the US are in Central New York

You don't have to be a NASA Scientist to know summers are short and winters are long in Central New York. Now data shows we not only get less summer, we get less sunshine than most areas.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the 30 least sunny cities in the U.S. New York leads all states with 8 and 3 of the top 10 are in Central New York. On average we get less than 4 hours of sunshine per day. Here are the 8 places in New York and their rank for the least sunny city in the U.S.

28. Albany Schenectady Troy

16. Glens Falls

13. Syracuse

12. Watertown Fort Drum

11. Elmira

8. Binghamton

7. Utica-Rome

6. Ithaca

I guess this helps explain our occasional feelings of sun deprivation at times. Unfortunately, it may also mean those 4 sunny days in a row recently accounts for about 2 weeks worth of our usual sunshine. Check out the complete Top 30 list and read more on the story at 24/7 Wall Street.com.