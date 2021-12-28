When you hear the word fine dining what comes to your mind?

White linen napkins, table cloths, dinner by candlelight? We can picture it now, can't we. Now, do you think of Little Falls as the destination when you hear it too?

Canal Side Inn Facebook

If not, you should begin to think about heading to this gem of a city.

Beardslee Castle Facebook

Little Falls, NY according to the City of Little Falls website, claims to have "a little bit of everything, and something for everyone." Surely, you can find something that interests you in Little Falls.

Aside from the antiquing, you can do along the canal, there's Moss Island for the outdoor enthusiasts, baseball with the Diamond Dawgs for the baseball fans, and food for the hungry palate.

Beardslee Castle Facebook

Here are the top 3 fine dining restaurants Little Falls offers travelers and locals alike.

3 Fine Dining Options You Can Find Right In Little Falls, New York When you hear the word fine dining what comes to your mind? White linen napkins, table cloths, dinner by candlelight? We can picture it now, can't we. Now, do you think of Little Falls, NY as the destination when you hear it too?

Mangia! Look At These Amazing Upstate NY Italian Bakeries! Everybody loves an Italian bakery or pastry shop, and these are among the best in Upstate!

The 7 Best Steakhouses In The Mohawk Valley According to Yelp.

15 Of The Best Soups In The Utica And Rome Area Let's be honest, there are few better ways to warm-up after coming in from a chilly walk on the 840 trail than with a bowl of steaming hot soup and we're sure that you've got your favorite recipes. But, who has all the time in the world to make soup?

Who can you turn to to satisfy that soup craving? We asked all around social media and these are the places you said you turn to first. Not only did you name a restaurant, you named the soup. When we gathered responses, we only posted ones that had specific soups to try, and the restaurant. If we should add anyone else, text us on our station app and we will be happy to add them to the list. Be sure to tell us what soup they serve to include.

