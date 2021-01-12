This 13-Year-Old Won $50,000 And Gave All Of It To Her Local Cat Shelter

Sidney Hertzberg, a 13-year-old girl near Detroit, won a Petco essay contest that came with a $50,000 grand prize. And she's going to donate all of it to her local cat shelter.

Source: <a href="https://www.wxyz.com/news/teen-wins-contest-with-essay-about-her-cat-and-donates-winnings-to-ferndale-cat-shelter">WXYZ</a>