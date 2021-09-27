25 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

It comes as no surprise New York City has the worst violent crime rate in the state with the Bronx tops the list. What about counties outside the Big Apple?

Greene and Erie County top the list but it's Onondaga in Central New York, coming in as the 3rd most dangerous county, followed by Oneida County at 11, Fulton at 14, and Madison at 20.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services in New York calculated the overall crime rate by dividing the total number of Index crimes submitted by police agencies in each county by the county’s population from the U.S. Census Bureau and multiplying the result by 100,000.